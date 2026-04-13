Hachimura produced 22 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 131-107 victory over the Jazz.

With no Luka Doncic (hamstring) or Austin Reaves (oblique) in the lineup, and with LeBron James logging only 17 minutes, Hachimura co-led the Lakers in scoring alongside Deandre Ayton. With Doncic and Reaves not expected to be a factor in the early stages of the playoff series against the Rockets, Hachimura will be tasked with playing a big role on offense as a support scorer behind James. Hachimura averaged 11.5 points per game across 68 appearances (41 starts) in 2025-26, but that number increased marginally to 13.4 points per contest when he was part of the first unit.