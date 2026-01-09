Hachimura (calf) is questionable for Friday's game versus the Bucks.

Hachimura was a partial participant in Wednesday's practice with the Lakers' G League affiliate in South Bay, so he's moving in the right direction. We'll have a better idea on Hachimura's status based on his activity level at Friday's shootaround, but if he is able to get back out there, Dalton Knecht and Jake LaRavia's minutes would take a hit.