Hachimura finished with nine points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 loss to Golden State.

Considering LeBron James (sciatica) was out, this was a quiet showing for Hachimura. Fantasy managers will be happy with the workload that he saw, but they will be hoping for more involvement in the offense going forward. During the 2024-25 regular season, Hachimura put up 13.1 points per game despite a small usage rate of 16.1 percent.