Hachimura (not injury related) will be available to play Wednesday against the Spurs, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Hachimura has completed his physical after being dealt to the Lakers on Monday, and head coach Darvin Ham stated after Tuesday's matchup that he'll be ready to roll Wednesday. The Gonzaga product averaged 11.3 points and 2.7 rebounds in his last seven matchups with Washington.