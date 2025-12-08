Hachimura notched 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist across 36 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 victory over the 76ers.

Hachimura wasn't overly impressive in the scoring column Sunday, but he drilled three triples for a second straight matchup and is now 8-for-17 from downtown over his last three appearances. The Gonzaga product has been decent for the Lakers of late outside of a zero-point showing Dec. 1 against Phoenix, averaging 11.7 points and 3.8 rebounds in his last six games.