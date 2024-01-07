Hachimura (calf) is out to face the Clippers on Sunday, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Hachimura picked up a Grade 1 calf strain against the Pelicans on Dec. 31, and the issue is severe enough to keep him out for a third straight game. His next chance to feature will come against the Raptors on Tuesday.
