Hachimura registered 17 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 19 minutes during Saturday's 132-125 loss to Utah.

Hachimura missed five games with a calf injury and was called into action due to a scratch from LeBron James (knee). The Lakers had difficulty containing Lauri Markkanen and John Collins, so they implemented Hachimura to even the height advantage after Cam Reddish (knee) exited the game. Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt are difficult players to project due to their spotty results this season, and although they will occasionally pop up with good totals, they are outside the realm of consideration in most fantasy formats.