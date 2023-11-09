Hachimura accumulated 24 points (10-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 128-94 loss to the Rockets.

Los Angeles was blown out Wednesday, but Hachimura was a bright spot in his return from a four-game absence while in the league's concussion protocol. The forward led the Lakers in scoring despite coming off the bench, and he also tied for the team lead with eight boards. Hachimura hadn't played more than 17 minutes in any game prior to Wednesday, and his increased opportunity was partially due to both the absence of Anthony Davis (groin) and the blowout nature of the score, but the big performance could earn him more minutes for a Lakers team that is struggling to begin the campaign.