Hachimura (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bulls, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Hachimura continues to manage a left knee issue, which will keep him off the floor Thursday in Chicago. The Lakers will likely turn to Dorian Finney-Smith, Dalton Knecht, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jordan Goodwin to help shoulder the load against the Bulls.
