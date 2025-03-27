Hachimura (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bulls, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Hachimura continues to manage a left knee issue, which will keep him off the floor Thursday in Chicago. The Lakers will likely turn to Dorian Finney-Smith, Dalton Knecht, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jordan Goodwin to help shoulder the load against the Bulls.