Hachimura (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Hachimura scored 24 points Thursday against the Warriors but is sitting out Friday due to a minor knee injury. In his absence, the Lakers will likely ask for more out of Dorian Finney-Smith, Dalton Knecht, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jordan Goodwin.
