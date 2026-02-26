Lakers' Rui Hachimura: Ruled out with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hachimura won't play in Thursday's game against the Suns due to an illness, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com.
Hachimura can be tentatively labeled as questionable for Saturday's clash with the Warriors. With the 28-year-old forward sidelined, the door is open for each of Jake LaRavia, Luke Kennard and Marcus Smart to seize a more sizable role Thursday.
