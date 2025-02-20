Hachimura provided 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 100-97 loss to Charlotte.

Hachimura was forced to embrace a more significant role on offense after Austin Reaves got ejected due to back-to-back technical fouls, but he flourished on offense and had another productive outing. Hachimura is going through his most productive stretch of the campaign, and the numbers back him up. He's averaging 18.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 57 percent from the floor across his last nine contests.