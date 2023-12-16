Hachimura provided 20 points (8-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block over 34 minutes off the bench during Friday's 129-115 loss to the Spurs.

After getting the start in the Lakers' last game while LeBron James (calf) was unavailable, Hachimura moved back to the bench Friday, but with Anthony Davis (hip/groin) getting his turn for a maintenance day, he saw a season high in minutes while reaching 20 points for the first time since Nov. 14. The former Wizard hasn't seen his role increase significantly in Los Angeles, at least on a regular basis, but he's a capable DFS option when one of the Lakers' frontcourt stars needs a night off.