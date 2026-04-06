Hachimura produced 21 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 39 minutes during Sunday's 134-128 loss to the Mavericks.

With Luka Doncic (hamstring), Austin Reaves (oblique) and Marcus Smart (ankle) sidelined, Hachimura moved into the starting lineup. He thrived with a 21-point performance, marking his best scoring night since he delivered a 23-point output in a win over the Bulls on Jan. 26. Expect Hachimura to have a sizable role on offense in the final week of the regular season, given he should be a go-to option as long as Doncic and Reaves remain out. Reaves isn't expected back until early May at the earliest, while Doncic's timetable remains uncertain.