Hachimura contributed 21 points (9-12 FG, 3-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 36 minutes during the Lakers' 121-111 win over the Hornets on Monday.

It was another efficient outing for Hachimura, who connected on all three of his three-point attempts while finishing third on the Lakers in scoring behind Luka Doncic (38) and Austin Reaves (24). It was Hachimura's third game this season in which he's scored 20-plus points, and the seventh-year pro is averaging a career-high 16.3 points per game while connecting on 58.6 percent of his field-goal attempts to open the regular season.