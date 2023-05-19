Hachimura totaled 21 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 108-103 loss to Denver in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Hachimura went a perfect 7-for-7 from the field en route to a game-high 17 first-half points. Despite a lack of aggression in the second half, the fourth-year forward still finished one point shy of tying LeBron James and Austin Reaves for the team high in points and led all bench scorers from either team in scoring. Hachimura has proven capable of being a dynamic offensive threat off the bench in the playoffs thus far and is off to a hot start in the Western Conference Finals, posting 19.0 points per game while shooting 76.2 percent from the field.