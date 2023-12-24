Hachimura accumulated 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 129-120 victory over the Thunder.

Hachimura moved back to a reserve role after starting against Minnesota in the Lakers' previous contest, but he still logged 30 minutes. The forward earned his time on the court with a strong offensive showing that included his fourth effort of at least 20 points on the campaign. Hachimura's production and minutes have fluctuated at times this season, and he's missed some time with different injuries, but he's been a key part of Los Angeles' bench and is averaging 12.3 points, 4.0 boards, 1.4 assists, 1.2 three-pointers and 0.6 steals over 25.0 minutes across nine games in December.