Hachimura produced 21 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes during Thursday's 127-100 loss to Golden State in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Hachimura went 4-for-4 from deep in the first half en route to 14 points and finished second on the team in scoring behind LeBron James (23). In a night that was overwhelmingly disappointing for the Lakers, Hachimura's performance was one of the few bright spots. He had failed to score in double figures in four consecutive games after posting 21.7 points through his first three playoff matchups against Memphis in Round 1, so Thursday's outing was definitely a nice bounce-back effort. The Lakers will likely need Hachimura to stay hot to avoid losing home-court advantage as the series shifts to Los Angeles for the next two games.