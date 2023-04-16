Hachimura registered 29 points (11-14 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes during Sunday's 128-112 victory over the Grizzlies in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

In his first career playoff game, Hachimura came off the bench and got hot from deep in the second half. He finished with a team-high 29 points, his most since joining the Lakers.