Hachimura registered two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and three rebounds across 20 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 win over Golden State.

Hachimura was invisible in the win, scoring just two points to go with basically nothing else. Despite having a nice opportunity to contribute, he is yet to produce anything close to 12-team value. In fact, he is well outside the top 250 over the past month, averaging 8.3 points per game. At this point, he doesn't even deserve a roster spot in deeper formats.