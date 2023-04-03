Hachimura posted 20 points (10-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 25 minutes during Sunday's 134-109 win over Houston.

Hachimura quietly recorded just his second double-double of the season in the win and his first as a member of the Lakers. Given what we have seen from him since arriving in Los Angeles, managers should be viewing this as an outlier as opposed to what we can expect moving forward. The fact they were up against the Rockets should also be factored in when analyzing his performance.