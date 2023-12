Hachimura will draw the start against the Hornets on Thursday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Cam Reddish is sitting out Thursday with a groin issue, but he's considered day-to-day. Hachimura has three starts to his name this season with averages of 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 three-pointers.