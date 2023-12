Hachimura will start against the Timberwolves on Thursday, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

LeBron James (calf) is sitting out Thursday, so Hachimura will start alongside Anthony Davis in the frontcourt. In two previous starts this season, Hachimura averaged 16.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 three-pointers.