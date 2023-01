Hachimura will start in Monday's contest against the Nets, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

The newly-acquired forward will make his first start in a Lakers' uniform with both LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (foot) ruled out. Across Hachimura's first two games with Los Angeles, the 24-year-old is averaging 9.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 23.0 minutes per game.