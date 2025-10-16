Hachimura is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's preseason game against the Mavericks, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Hachimura, who rested Tuesday, will draw the start Wednesday with the Lakers' previous starters all sitting out the second half of the back-to-back. The forward started 57 of 59 regular-season appearances last year and is expected to open this season in the starting lineup while LeBron James (sciatica) remains sidelined.