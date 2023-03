Hachimura will join the starting unit for Wednesday's game against the Rockets with Anthony Davis (rest) unavailable, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Joining Hachimura in the first unit for Wednesday's game will be D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Troy Brown and Jarred Vanderbilt. Through eight starts with the Lakers this season, Rui has put in averages of 12.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 0.9 triples per contest on 47.4 percent shooting from the field and 63 percent at the stripe.