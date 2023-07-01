Hachimura agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract to remain with the Lakers on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Hachimura was a restricted free agent but the Lakers aren't going to waste any time. They clearly prioritized this agreement and it's safe to expect Hachimura to play a big role in their frontcourt. In 33 appearances for the Lakers last season, Hachimura averaged 9.6 points and 4.7 rebounds on 48.5 percent shooting from the field.