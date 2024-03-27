Hachimura amassed 16 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds and one assist in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 128-124 double-overtime victory over Milwaukee.

Hachimura's energy pounding the glass was critical for a Lakers team that ranks 13th in defensive rebounding and last in offensive rebounding league-wide. Coach Darvin Ham opted to roll with Hachimura over Taurean Prince during overtime, so he has the trust to perform and is capable of delivering production similar to Tuesday on nights when LeBron James (ankle) is inactive in the future.