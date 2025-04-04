Hachimura closed with 24 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 34 minutes during Thursday's 123-116 loss to the Warriors.
Hachimura logged his fourth consecutive start in the loss, and the forward his gradually working his way back to full speed after missing 12 games with a knee injury. He wasn't on a minute restriction, so it's possible that he'll stay in the starting lineup for both games of next week''s back-to-back set.
More News
-
Lakers' Rui Hachimura: Absent from injury report•
-
Lakers' Rui Hachimura: Ruled out against Chicago•
-
Lakers' Rui Hachimura: Will start vs. Indiana•
-
Lakers' Rui Hachimura: Will be available Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Rui Hachimura: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Rui Hachimura: Available with minutes restriction•