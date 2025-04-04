Hachimura closed with 24 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 34 minutes during Thursday's 123-116 loss to the Warriors.

Hachimura logged his fourth consecutive start in the loss, and the forward his gradually working his way back to full speed after missing 12 games with a knee injury. He wasn't on a minute restriction, so it's possible that he'll stay in the starting lineup for both games of next week''s back-to-back set.