Hachimura posted 20 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 103-93 loss to the Grizzlies in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

For the second game in a row, Hachimura looked impressive off the bench and was one of the Lakers' top players despite the loss. He's scored at least 20 points in both playoff contests and should remain a reliable offensive threat ahead of Game 3 at home Saturday. To note, he's also scored at least 20 points in three of his last eight outings while reaching double-digit figures in his previous five appearances dating back to the regular season.