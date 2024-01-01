Hachimura suffered a left calf strain during Sunday's game versus the Pelicans and will not return, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports. He finished with four points, one rebound, one assist and one steal in eight minutes.

Hachimura moved into the starting lineup for Sunday's game, and coach Darvin Ham said the forward would stay there for the foreseeable future. However, this latest injury could put that plan in jeopardy. The Lakers do have a couple days off until they play the Heat on Wednesday, but Hachimura should be considered questionable for now.