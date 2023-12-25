Hachimura is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Celtics due to a wrist injury.
Hachimura has been dealing with wrist soreness for the last week, but he will likely be able to suit again Monday. The fifth-year pro is averaging 14.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 26.0 minutes over his last five appearances.
