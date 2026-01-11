Head coach JJ Redick said Hachimura (calf) was a full participant in Sunday's practice and is trending toward playing against the Kings on Monday, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

The 27-year-old forward has missed the Lakers' last six games due to a right calf strain but appears to be closing in on a return to action. However, Redick relayed that Hachimura will be on a minutes restriction and may come off the bench if he's cleared to play Monday. Still, his return would leave fewer minutes available for the likes of Dalton Knecht, Jake LaRavia and Jarred Vanderbilt. The Lakers are expected to provide an update on Hachimura's status by Sunday night.