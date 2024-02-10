Hachimura provided 21 points (9-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 37 minutes during Friday's 139-122 win over the Pelicans.

The Lakers chose to stand pat at the trade deadline, confirming their faith in Hachimura, who represented one of the team's best moves last season. Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) is expected to miss at least three weeks, and while Hachimura already had a leg up on his teammate, he'll likely see a steady lift his minute total for the next few weeks. The Gonzaga product is proving to be a better fit for the starting lineup, as Taurean Prince has struggled with the first unit.