Lakers' Rui Hachimura: Unlikely to play Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hachimura (illness) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Warriors, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.
It looks like Hachimura will miss a second consecutive game while battling through an illness. Jake LaRavia and Luke Kennard would be in line for more minutes off the bench if Hachimura is indeed ruled out.