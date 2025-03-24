Hachimura (knee) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Orlando, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Hachimura had missed 12 games due to left knee patellar tendinopathy before returning for Saturday's loss to the Bulls. He was initially listed as questionable for Monday's game, but the 2019 first-round pick appears to be on track to play in a second straight contest. Hachimura was limited to 18 minutes of playing time in Saturday's contest, and he's expected to operate under a minutes restriction while working on his conditioning.