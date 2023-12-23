Hachimura (wrist) is now probable for Saturday's matchup with the Thunder, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Hachimura was initially tabbed questionable for Saturday's tilt, but he's now trending toward being available after being upgraded to probable. If Hachimura ends up playing, keep an eye on the status of LeBron James (ankle). The last time James was sidelined, Hachimura started and logged 18 points across 33 minutes.