Hachimura is competing with Jarred Vanderbilt and Taurean Prince for the Lakers' final starting spot, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell are locked into starting spots to begin 2023-24, but the Lakers are still trying to figure out who would complement that group the best. Vanderbilt, Prince and Hachimura all have different skill sets, so it'll be interesting to see how they're each deployed during preseason action. Hachimura has a higher offensive upside than Prince and Vanderbilt, but he's not as adept defensively.