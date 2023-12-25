Hachimura (wrist) is available for Monday's game against the Celtics, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Hachimura was previously carrying a probable tag due to some soreness he's experienced in his wrist for the past week. In 10 December outings, Hachimura has averaged 12.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 three-pointers.
