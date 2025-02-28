Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hachimura (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Clippers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Hachimura will miss the second leg of the club's back-to-back set after sustaining a left knee strain during Thursday's win over the Timberwolves. With the 27-year-old sidelined, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dalton Knecht and Jordan Goodwin are candidates for an uptick in playing time.

More News