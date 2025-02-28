Hachimura (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Clippers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.
Hachimura will miss the second leg of the club's back-to-back set after sustaining a left knee strain during Thursday's win over the Timberwolves. With the 27-year-old sidelined, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dalton Knecht and Jordan Goodwin are candidates for an uptick in playing time.
