Hachimura (calf) will not play in Friday's game versus Memphis, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Hachimura picked up a Grade 1 calf strain on Sunday versus the Pelicans, but the Lakers announced Wednesday that he is considered day-to-day. He will miss his second game in a row Friday, however, so Christian Wood could get another opportunity after scoring 13 points with eight rebounds, three assists and one block in 24 minutes against the Heat on Wednesday.