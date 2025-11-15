Hachimura (calf) is out for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

With Saturday being the second part of the Lakers' back-to-back, Hachimura is getting a chance to catch a breather. Tuesday's tilt against the Jazz represents his next opportunity to suit up. Hachimura's absence frees up plenty of minutes, which should be picked up by the likes of Jake LaRavia, Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht.