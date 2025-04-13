Hachimura is out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to left patellar tendinopathy, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Hachimura has missed 15 of the Lakers' last 22 games due to injuries, and the Lakers will aim to give the veteran forward as much rest as possible before the start of the playoffs April 19. Hachimura will end the regular season with averages of 13.1 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while being a regular starter for the Lakers when healthy.