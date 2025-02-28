Hachimura suffered a left knee strain during Thursday's game against the Timberwolves and will not return, according to the Sportsnet Live broadcast.
The Lakers are right back at it Friday against the Clippers, so consider Hachimura a question mark for the second half of the back-to-back. The forward was limited to 18 minutes before departing for good Thursday, putting up just five points and three rebounds on the night.
