Westbrook closed Sunday's 130-119 victory over the Wizards with six points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds and 15 assists over 29 minutes.

Westbrook couldn't get anything going in terms of scoring but cobbled together 15 assists in his 29 minutes. Although he has been able to adjust to being the sixth man, Westbrook remains outside the top 200 for the season. His value is basically tied up in one category, that being assists. He remains a viable 12-team asset, although his dwindling contributions across the board are beginning to move him into the streaming discussion.