Westbrook chipped in 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 23 minutes during Saturday's 131-126 loss to the Pelicans.

Westbrook continues to make an impact off the bench, though, to be fair, his recent performances have not been very good according to his standards. Westbrook has gone eight straight games without reaching the 20-point mark and is averaging just 13.5 points per game in that span while also shooting 34.5 percent from the field, 21.9 percent from deep and 62.5 percent from the charity stripe.