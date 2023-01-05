Westbrook totaled 21 points (8-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and three steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 112-109 win over the Heat.

Westbrook continued to come off the bench in the contest despite the absence of LeBron James (illness). Nonetheless, the veteran point guard finished second on the Lakers in minutes (36) and was on the floor down the stretch in a tight ballgame. Westbrook led Los Angeles with nine assists and tied for second with 21 points, adding eight boards to tease what would have been his fourth triple-double of the campaign. He also committed seven turnovers, though all of those came in the first half. Since moving into a bench role in late October, Westbrook has thrived with per-game averages of 14.8 points, 8.0 dimes, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 three-pointers over 32 contests.