Westbrook (hamstring) is available for Friday's game at Minnesota, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Westbrook is expected to come off the bench in the future, though with Anthony Davis (back) sidelined, the guard may remain with the starters Friday. More information on his role will emerge before tipoff.
