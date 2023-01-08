Westbrook (foot) will play Saturday against the Kings, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Westbrook has been dealing with left foot soreness, but that hasn't stopped him from playing regularly in recent weeks and won't rule him out here, either. The point guard is averaging 14.9 points, 7.9 assists and 7.3 rebounds in 27.1 minutes over his last eight contests.
