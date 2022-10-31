Westbrook will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Westbrook took on a bench role Friday against Minnesota and tallied 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal in 33 minutes, and he'll be excluded from the starting lineup for a second consecutive game Sunday. It was encouraging to see him garner plenty of playing time Friday, and he should have the chance to see ample minutes once again Sunday despite his depth role.